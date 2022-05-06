AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets married to audio engineer Riyasdeen

Khatija Rahman and Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed got married in Chennai

AR Rahman and his family during the wedding ceremony of his daughter Khatija Rahman. | Photo Credit: Instagram

Composer AR Rahman's eldest daughter and musician Khatija Rahman has tied the knot with sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

The duo, who got engaged in December 2021, got married in Chennai, the music maestro announced on May 5.

AR Rahman took to Instagram and posted a family picture with the couple.

"May the almighty bless the couple. Thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love. #NikkahCeremony #Marriage," the 55-year-old wrote.

Khatija Rahman also took to Instagram and shared a picture with Mohamed from the wedding.

"The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man," Khatija Rahman, who is in her 20s, wrote.

Her singing credits include a song titled “Rock A Bye Baby” from Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy-drama “Mimi”, which was composed by her father, and an independent track "Farishton".