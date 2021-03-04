‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-Kyun to star in Apple TV Plus new Korean sci-fi thriller ‘Dr Brain’

The live-action sci-fi series ‘Dr Brain’ is based on a popular Korean webtoon and already in production, set for a release later in 2021

AppleTV+ has announced an expansion of its international slate with its first Korean-language project: a series order for Dr. Brain, a live-action sci-fi thriller based on the widely popular Korean webtoon. The series will be written and directed by visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon (A Tale of Two Sisters, I Saw the Devil), and star SAG Award-winner Lee Sun-Kyun (Parasite).

Now in production in South Korea and set to debut later this year, Dr. Brain is an emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife’s brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why.

Dr. Brain is produced for Apple TV+ by Korea-based studio, Bound Entertainment, along with Kakao Entertainment, Studioplex and Dark Circle Pictures.