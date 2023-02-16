HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actress Raquel Welch, sex symbol of 1960s, dead at age 82

Welch came to the wide attention of moviegoers for her role in the 1966 sci-fi adventure "Fantastic Voyage",

February 16, 2023 02:29 am | Updated 02:29 am IST

Reuters
Actress Raquel Welch arrives for the 9th season finale of ‘American Idol’ in Los Angeles May 26, 2010.

Actress Raquel Welch arrives for the 9th season finale of ‘American Idol’ in Los Angeles May 26, 2010. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Raquel Welch, the film actress whose sultry, curvaceous looks made her a leading sex symbol of the 1960s and '70s, has died at age 82, the French news agency AFP reported on Wednesday, citing her manager.

Welch came to the wide attention of moviegoers for her role in the 1966 sci-fi adventure "Fantastic Voyage", followed by her iconic appearance later that year in the prehistoric drama "One Million Years B.C."

Although Welch had just a few lines of dialogue in "B.C.," images of her memorable appearance in a fur-skinned bikini made her a bestselling pinup that transformed her into a global sex symbol.

Related Topics

World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.