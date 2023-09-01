HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Madhavan to head Film & Television Institute of India

The decision comes days after Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ bagged the national award for the year 2021 in the Best Feature Film category

September 01, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated September 03, 2023 01:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Madhavan

Actor Madhavan | Photo Credit: TANIA VOLOBUEVA

Actor R. Madhavan has been nominated as the president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

“Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as president of @FTIIOfficial and chairman of the governing council. I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you,” said Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur in a post on X on Friday.

ALSO READ
Madhavan on ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’: ‘We need to showcase India’s scientific achievements’
ALSO READ
‘Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story’ series review: A real fake

Notably, Madhavan succeeds Shekhar Kapur as the president of the FTII.

The decision comes days after the actor-director’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effectbagged the national award for the year 2021 in the Best Feature Film category. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, starred Madhavan in the lead role alongside Simran.

Related Topics

entertainment (general) / cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.