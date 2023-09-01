Actor Madhavan to head Film & Television Institute of India

September 01, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated September 03, 2023 01:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Actor R. Madhavan has been nominated as the president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

“Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as president of @FTIIOfficial and chairman of the governing council. I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you,” said Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur in a post on X on Friday.

Thank you so very much for the honor and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/OHCKDS9cqt — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 1, 2023

Notably, Madhavan succeeds Shekhar Kapur as the president of the FTII.

The decision comes days after the actor-director’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effectbagged the national award for the year 2021 in the Best Feature Film category. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, starred Madhavan in the lead role alongside Simran.