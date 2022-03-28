Oscars 2022 live updates | The Academy Awards are back in Hollywood; Red Carpet arrivals begin

After a year away from the Dolby Theatre due to the pandemic, the 94th Academy Awards are back in the heart of Tinseltown

An Oscar statue sparkles in sunlight on the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: AP

The Oscars are back in Hollywood, as nominees from top contending films including “CODA,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” hit the red carpet Sunday for the movie industry’s biggest night.

After a year away from the Dolby Theatre due to the pandemic, the 94th Academy Awards are back in the heart of Tinseltown, where A-listers who have passed strict Covid-19 testing protocols arrived draped in their finest gowns and tuxedos once again.

The show, for the first time will be hosted by three women hosts- actor Regina Hall, and comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The oscars have been hostless since 2018, when talk show host Jimmy Kimmel emceed the show.

This years ceremony had also be sorrounded by controversy as the academy decided to cut out eight award categories from the main ceremony, to be given off-air, with clips being edited into the live telecast later. This was done in a bit to reinvigorate viewership after it dropped to record levels last year.

Dark, psychological Western “The Power of the Dog” had looked set to earn Netflix its much-coveted first best-picture statuette, but the race has been flung wide open in recent weeks.

“CODA” — an uplifting drama from Apple+ TV about an eccentric deaf family, and their musical daughter who can hear — has surged in popularity, and is now tipped by many industry insiders as the favorite. Either would be a historic first best-picture win for a streaming service.

Kenneth Branagh’s childhood-inspired “Belfast” also cannot be ruled out.

Here are the latest updates:

5:30 a.m.

Beyonće performs oscar-nominated song ‘Be Alive’

Popstar Beyonće Knowles peforms the song ‘Be Alive’ from Best-Picture nominated King Richard; in Crompron city, Los Angeles.

4.30 a.m.

Red carpet arrivals begin at an Oscars hoping for a comeback

Real life couple, and Best Actoress and Actor nominees for this year, Penelope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem pose on the red carpet during the Oscars 2022 arrivals. | Photo Credit: ERIC GAILLARD

Invitees and nominees have started arriving in their award-night ensembles at the red carpet that was rolled out, for the first time in two years at the Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a ‘back-to-normal’ Oscars, except for all the stuff that’s changed.

Some at the red carpet, including Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung, nominated songwriter Diane Warren and actress Jamie Lee Curtis wore blue ribbons reading #WithRefugees, showing support for those who have fled Ukraine and other conflict zones.

The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Early arrivals are already walking the red carpet ahead of the show. Beneath a warm California sun, a Hollywood rite of glamour again got into swing.

But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees were assembling in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.

Nominees for Best Picture

These are the nominees for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards:

Nightmare Alley Don’t Look Up Dune Drive My Car Belfast Licorice Pizza The Power of the Dog West Side Story King Richard Coda

Nominees for Best Actor (male)

The nominees for best actor (male):

Andrew Garfiled (tick, tick... BOOM) Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) Will Smith (King Richard)

Nominees for Best Actor (female)

The nominees for best actor (female):

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) Kristen Stewart (Spencer) Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)

Nominees for Best Director

The nominees for best director:

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Nominees for Best Original Song

The nominees for best original song: