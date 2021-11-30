‘83’ movie trailer: Ranveer Singh and team hit it out of the park

The film takes audiences through the inspiring journey of the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983

The official first trailer for Kabir Khan’s 83 is here. Starring Ranveer Singh, the film takes audiences through the inspiring journey of the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983.

The trailer showcases many memorable moments from the tournament, culminating in the final win against the mightly West Indies.

Apart from Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the film stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and R Badree as Sunil Valson.

Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh, the popular Indian cricket team’s manager, and Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.

Here is the official storyline for the film: “On 25th of June 1983, the Lord’s Cricket Ground witnessed one of the biggest underdog stories in the history of sports. Fourteen inspired men fought against all odds and orchestrated India’s greatest sporting triumph by beating the twice-over World Champions West Indies! This victory put India on the map again and provided the platform to make India the greatest cricketing nation in the world today. Armed with self-belief and conviction, one man guided the team to a historic victory.”

83 is scheduled to release theatrically on December 24, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.