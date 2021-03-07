West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | CPI(M)-led alliance’s stand ‘narrow, short-sighted, suicidal’, says Dipankar Bhattacharya

CPI (M-L) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya. File   | Photo Credit: RANJEET KUMAR

The CPI(M)-led alliance has taken a “narrow, short-sighted, suicidal” political line underestimating the BJP while targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress, CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has said.

Mr. Bhattacharya told The Hindu that the CPI(ML) took a deliberate decision to distance itself from the CPI(M)-led front and decided to go it alone in Bengal.

“The West Bengal Assembly should not be looked only through the prism of anti-incumbency against the Trinamool Congress government. The growth of the BJP should also not be attributed to this factor alone,” he said.

He said despite the aggressive stand against the State government, the CPI(M)’s own vote share is declining and their supporters have been switching over to the BJP.

“If their policy is successful then this would not have happened. Despite this, they are following a narrow, short-sighted suicidal policy that the TMC has to be removed even if the BJP were to come to power,” he said.

Also read: Any subservience to Congress will be suicidal for Left in West Bengal, says CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya

Even in the first joint rally of the alliance, Mr. Bhattacharya said, there was no serious reflection on the working of the BJP-led Union government. “In fact, the Brigade Grounds rally was used as a launch pad for Abbas Siddiqui [head of the newly formed Indian Secular Front),” he said.

He pointed out that Mr .Siddiqui said in the rally that the more the BJP is attacked the more they grow. “It is very surprising that a seasoned party like the CPI(M) gave so many seats to a newly formed party like the ISF.”

Related Topics
All India Trinamool Congress
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi says instead of being ‘Didi’ to people Mamata chose to be ‘bua’ to ‘bhatija’

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of PM Modi's rally in Kolkata

West Bengal elections | ‘Outsider’ barb made against Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly elections | Congress releases names of 13 candidates

West Bengal Assembly polls | Trinamool MLAs denied ticket keen on joining BJP

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. File

West Bengal Assembly elections | Suvendu Adhikari to take on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

West Bengal assembly elections | PM Modi to address rally in Kolkata on March 7

West Bengal parties locked in fight to the finish

Dinesh Trivedi, former Trinamool Congress MP, joins BJP

Assam Assembly elections | I stand firmly with anti-CAA forces: Mahanta

TMC leaders break down over being dropped

Left, Cong., ISF alliance announces candidates for first two phases in Bengal

Have faith in integrity of Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of Bengal polls, says Election Commission of India

Interview | Trinamool will form Bengal government on May 2, says Derek O’Brien

Mamata to contest from Nandigram, announces TMC candidates for 291 seats

Will West Bengal tilt towards the right this election? | The Hindu Parley podcast

West Bengal Assembly elections | Tie-up with TMC in W.B. would be suicidal for Left, help BJP: CPI(M) mouthpiece

Narendra Modi photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code: Election Commission

BJP flags Cong alliance with ISF in West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | Parties yet to announce candidates
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2021 5:36:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-polls-cpim-led-alliances-stand-narrow-short-sighted-suicidal-says-dipankar-bhattacharya/article34012345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY