West Bengal assembly elections | PM Modi to address rally in Kolkata on March 7

Mr. Modi’s Brigade Rally is touted as a major political event by the Bharatiya Janata Party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Brigade Parade grounds in Kolkata on Sunday while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold one at Siliguri in north Bengal.

Mr. Modi’s Brigade Rally is touted as a major political event by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the party has run a campaign for days to draw large crowds at the venue. Last Sunday, the Brigade parade Grounds witnessed another mega political event with the Left parties, Congress and the Indian Secular Front organising a rally.

BJP leaders said that their rally would have the presence of several prominent personalities from the cultural world of West Bengal, including actor Mithun Chakraborty. Mr. Chakraborty was a Rajya Sabha MP nominated by the Trinamool Congress. The Prime Minister’s Sunday rally is said to be culmination of the “Parivartan Yatra” launched by the BJP in West Bengal in February this year.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Darjeeling district on Friday evening and will hold an all-women’s rally in Siliguri town on Sunday.

BJP supporter killed in bomb explosion

A BJP supporter was killed in a bomb explosion at Gosaba in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. Five others were injured in the crude bomb explosion and have been admitted to State-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Family members of the 22- year-old who died in the bomb explosion alleged that a few members of the local Trinamool Congress hurled bombs at them while they were returning home in Gosaba area of the district after a wedding late Friday night. The Gosaba Assembly segment will go to polls in the second phase on April 1.