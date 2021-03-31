West Bengal

Defeat ‘undemocratic’ TMC, ‘communal’ BJP, says ex-CM

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya  

Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya on Tuesday urged the people of West Bengal to defeat the “undemocratic” TMC and “communal” BJP in the ongoing assembly elections, asserting that the State was facing a serious danger from the two parties.

In an audio message, the veteran CPI(M) leader claimed that the Trinamool Congress’s ten-year-rule has led to an unprecedented crisis in the State’s industrial and agricultural sectors.

“The lawlessness during undemocratic TMC regime and the aggressive politics of communal BJP have together brought the State to a new crisis situation and only the Joint Front of the Left, Congress and ISF can save it,” he said.

“A deathly silence is prevailing over Singur and Nandigram,” he said, claiming that with not a single industry coming to the State since 2011, the youths are faced with an uncertain future and forced to migrate to other States.

Mr. Bhattacharya had also issued a statement on Monday, urging the people to vote for the Left-led alliance candidates, while taking on those indulging in politics over religion.

Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP candidate Ashok Dinda attacked two days before polls

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Nandigram on edge as high-decibel campaigning draws to a close

West Bengal Assembly polls | All eyes on Nandigram in second phase

W.B. Assembly elections | BJP supporters greet Mamata with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in Nandigram

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi tour of Bangladesh violation of model code, says Trinamool

West Bengal Assembly polls | Police from BJP-ruled States terrorising voters in Nandigram: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata has to be defeated to bring about much-desired change in Bengal, says Amit Shah

Singur, Nandigram conspirators throwing muck at each other: Buddhadeb Bhattacharje

In Bengal polls, CPI(M) bats for young candidates

West Bengal Assembly polls | Death of elderly woman after assault sparks row in Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | Battle for Nandigram turns personal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Will the stars align this election?

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 56 bombs found in Bengal, says ECI

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Trinamool accuses Election Commission of bias towards BJP

West Bengal Assembly polls | State records 84.63% polling in phase 1

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata derides Amit Shah’s claim of winning 26 of 30 seats in first phase of Bengal elections

Assembly elections | BJP will win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 of 47 seats in Assam in Phase 1 polling: Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata camps in Nandigram in the final lap to polling

West Bengal Elections | Ten held for violence during phase 1 of polling

Assembly Elections | West Bengal, Assam record high turnout in first phase of polls
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 2:24:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/defeat-undemocratic-tmc-communal-bjp-says-ex-cm/article34201845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY