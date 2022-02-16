Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections | BJP Govt in U.P. means control over 'mafia raj', 'goonda raj ': PM Modi

PTI February 16, 2022 17:42 IST

PM Modi said BJP will get people’s support in the remaining five phases of polling in U.P. as well

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 said that having a BJP Government in Uttar Pradesh means control over rioters, ‘mafia raj’ and ‘goonda raj’ which was prevalent during previous regimes. Addressing a rally Sitapur, PM Modi said the enthusiasm of people shows that the BJP will get their support in the remaining five phases of polling in U.P. as well. “A BJP Government in U.P. means freedom to celebrate festivals, safety of sisters and daughters. Our Government here means continuous work for the welfare of the poor and double speed work on Centre’s schemes,” he said. PM Modi’s rally covered nine assembly segments of Sitapur district that will go to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.



