In U.P., BJP promises to double per capita income, increase jail term for unlawful conversion

Amit Shah released the party’s manifesto “Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra”

The BJP has promised to double the per capita income in Uttar Pradesh, provide free electricity for irrigation to farmers, increase the minimum punishment for unlawful conversion to 10 years, and double the number of women in government jobs if it is voted back to power in the State.

Transforming U.P. into becoming the top economy in the country and welfare of women and farmers stood out among the top promises in the party’s manifesto “Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra” released here by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Shah said that the Yogi Adityanath-led State Government had fulfilled 92% of the 212 sankalps (promises) made by the party in its 2017 election manifesto.

Apart from free electricity for irrigation, the BJP has promised to modernise sugarcane mills, establish new cooperative cane mills, support the purchase of wheat and paddy under the MSP and ensure that cane farmers whose dues are not settled within 14 days are paid the amount with an interest. Targeting the riverine OBC castes, the BJP also promised to bring in a Nishadraj Boat Subsidy Scheme, under which boats costing up to ₹1 lakh will be given a subsidy of 40%.

For women, the BJP said it will increase the support amount provided to families with girl child under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000; give two free LPG gas cylinders to beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana during Holi and Deepawali; provide free transport for women above 60; double the number of women in public service and government jobs, and provide scooties to college-going women.

While the BJP government had already enforced a stringent law against unlawful conversions, it has now said it will increase the minimum punishment to 10 years of imprisonment and ₹1 lakh in fine. Under the existing law, violation invites a jail term of not less than one year extendable to fiveyears, while the maximum jail term is 10 years.

The BJP also tried to attract the youth by promising to generate an employment or self-employment opportunity for one member in every family in the State over the next five years. Mr. Shah said the State Government had provided over 3 crore employment and self-employment opportunities since 2017.

The BJP has also promised to double the per capita income and attract investments of ₹10 lakh crore, while vowing to fill all vacant government posts and distribute two crore tablets and smartphones.

The BJP also reached out to the backward castes and rural vote. If voted to power, the BJP would start a scheme named after OBC leader Kalyan Singh for overall development of villages, and run canteens to provide meals to the poor at minimum rates. It will set up centres toprovide free coaching to OBC students preparing for competitive examinations.

Mr. Shah lauded Mr. Adityanath for freeing U.P.’s politics from criminalisation and the bureaucracy from politicisation.

“It was five years of development and achievements in all areas of U.P. The next five years will lay the foundation of U.P.’s future,” said Mr. Shah.

Mr. Adityanath said his government had established the rule of law in U.P. and today every woman feels safe in the State.