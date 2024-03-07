GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tripura LoP Animesh Debbarma resigns, to take oath as Minister in BJP-led govt

Animesh Debbarma, after submitting his resignation, told reporters that he would move to the Raj Bhavan to be sworn-in as a Minister

March 07, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Agartala

PTI
Animesh Debbarma. Photo: X/@animeshdb70

Animesh Debbarma. Photo: X/@animeshdb70

Senior Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma on March 7 resigned as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Tripura Assembly.

He, along with another MLA of the party, Brishaketu Debbarma, will take oath as Ministers in the BJP-led Government in the northeastern State during the day.

“The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. It will join the government as an ally of the BJP and will be allotted two ministerial berths,” Mr. Animesh Debbarma said.

The development comes days after a tripartite agreement for amicably resolving all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura was signed in New Delhi between the Tipra Motha, the Tripura Government and the Centre.

Currently, there are nine Ministers in Tripura, including Chief Minister Manik Saha. According to the rules, the State can have 12 Ministers including the CM.

Mr. Animesh Debbarma, after submitting his resignation, told reporters that he would move to the Raj Bhavan to be sworn-in as a Minister.

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma, who is now camping out of the State, would fly back to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The tripartite agreement signed on February 2 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura related to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language, according to an official statement.

Related Topics

Tripura / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.