HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tripura Assembly polls | Only double-engine BJP Govt can protect Tripura from 'triple trouble' of Congress, CPI(M) and Tipra Motha: Amit Shah

“If you want to be rescued from this ‘triple trouble’, vote for the double-engine BJP Government,” Amit Shah tells at a rally in Chandipur in Unakoti district

February 12, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - Chandipur (Agartala)

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during his visit to the Maa Tripura Sundari temple in Gomati district on February 12, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah via PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during his visit to the Maa Tripura Sundari temple in Gomati district on February 12, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah via PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 12 said Tripura is faced with the “triple trouble” of the Congress, the CPI(M) and the Tipra Motha in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Mr. Shah also said that the Left, which betrayed tribals for long in Tripura, is now projecting a tribal leader as the chief ministerial face to “dupe” people.

ALSO READ
Tripura Assembly polls | TMC ‘playing game’ to help BJP in Tripura: Congress’ State in-charge Ajoy Kumar

“If you want to be rescued from this ‘triple trouble’, vote for the double-engine BJP Government,” Mr. Shah said in a rally in Chandipur in Unakoti district.

Jitendra Choudhury is among the top CPI(M) leaders from the tribal community, and is being seen as a leading contender for the chief ministerial post in case the Left-Congress alliance comes to power in Tripura.

ALSO READ
Tripura polls | PM Modi addresses election rallies in Tripura’s Dhalai and Gomati districts

The CPI(M) and the Congress are jointly contesting the elections to the 60-member assembly, which will be held on February 16.

Mr. Shah said the coming together of the Congress and the Left was an indication they have conceded defeat to the BJP in the polls.

The Union Minister also promised housing for the poor in Tripura by 2025.

Related Topics

Tripura Assembly elections 2023 / Tripura

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.