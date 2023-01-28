HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP releases list of 48 candidates for Tripura Assembly polls

In the last assembly polls in 2018, the BJP for the time had formed a government in Tripura, considered the left bastion.

January 28, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during his door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Tripura Legislative Assembly elections, in Agartala, on Jan. 19, 2023.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during his door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Tripura Legislative Assembly elections, in Agartala, on Jan. 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Saturday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls, fielding Union minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur.

State Chief Minister Manik Saha has been nominated as a BJP candidate from Town Bordowali.

Party leaders Anil Baluni and Sambit Patra on Saturday announced the BJP’s candidates for the Tripura assembly polls at a press conference in the party headquarters here.

Ms. Bhoumik is a Union minister in the BJP-led government at the Centre. She is an MP from Tripura.

In the last assembly polls in 2018, the BJP for the time had formed a government in Tripura, considered the left bastion. The CPI(M) had ruled the state unabated for 25 years.

The BJP top brass was in talks with TIPRA, a regional party founded by former Congress leader and royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman, for a prepoll alliance, which has now been ruled out.

The CPI(M) is contesting the state elections in alliance with the Congress this time.

Related Topics

Tripura / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.