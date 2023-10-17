HamberMenu
Telangana Cong chief Revanth whisked away from Gun Park

Revanth dared BRS Chief KCR to take a pledge at Martyrs Memorial

October 17, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

Tension prevailed at Gun Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon when the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy was whisked away by police.

On Sunday, he dared Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to come to Martyrs Memorial and take a pledge together that they would not spend a single rupee nor distribute liquor during Telangana Assembly Elections 2023.

When Mr. Revanth reached the place along with the party cadre, he was whisked away by police and taken to Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally. The TPCC president would address a press conference shortly.

Accusing the BRS Chief of copying the six guarantees announced by the ruling party, Mr. Revanth challenged KCR to take the pledge. Neither the BRS president nor the party leaders responded to the challenge thrown by Revanth.

