Telangana Assembly Elections | CLP authorises Kharge to choose the next Telangana CM

Revanth moves resolution, Uttam, Bhatti and others second it

December 04, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Congress party observer & Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre addressing media at Ellaa Hotel, Gachibowli on December 4, 2023.

Congress party observer & Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre addressing media at Ellaa Hotel, Gachibowli on December 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Legislature Party meeting of the Congress concluded with the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy moving a one-line resolution authorising the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the CLP leader.

Telangana Assembly election results 2023 | Congress breaks Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s decade-long hold over Telangana with big wins

The resolution was seconded by N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Damodar Rajnarsimha, Seethakka, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, D. Sreedhar Babu, Prem Sagar Rao, Balu Naik, Konda Surekha among others.

Congress Legislature Party meeting in Hyderabad.

Congress Legislature Party meeting in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Party observer and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the authorisation will be sent to Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge and the decision will be as per his directions. He said individual opinions of the MLAs were also taken but they in turn decided to leave the responsibility to the high command.

Mr. Shivakumar further said the CLP thanked the Telangana voters and also the Congress president, Mr. Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi apart from all the Congress leaders from across the country for campaigning and guiding the party. The process of oath taking ceremony will take place and the media will be kept informed.

