Telangana Assembly election results 2023: AIMIM leading in six seats

AIMIM, a friendly ally of BRS in Telangana, had won seven seats in the 2018 Assembly polls in Telangana.

December 03, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
File photo of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

File photo of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in six of the nine assembly constituencies it contested in the Telangana Assembly elections, as per the counting trends at 1.45 pm on December 3.

Telangana Assembly polls coverage

Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, is leading from his Chandrayangutta segment by 29,444 votes over his nearest rival BJP's K Mahender after the eighth round of counting.

AIMIM's candidates were leading in Bahadurpura, Charminar, Malakpet, Nampally and Yakutpura seats but were trailing in Karwan, Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills.

AIMIM, a friendly ally of BRS in Telangana, had won seven seats in the 2018 Assembly polls in Telangana.

Asaduddin Owaisi had appealed to the people to support BRS wherever AIMIM was not in the fray.

