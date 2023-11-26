HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seventh Nizam’s grandson Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan joins Congress

He is the first person from the Nizam family to have joined politics.

November 26, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nizam’s grandson Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan joined the Congress party on Sunday in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Nizam’s grandson Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan joined the Congress party on Sunday in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Grandson of the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad and son of Prince Hasham Jah Bahadur, Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan joined the Congress party on Sunday in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He is the first person from the Nizam family to have joined politics. Mr. Khan said after joining the party that four generations of the Nizam were associated with the Gandhi family and joining the Congress was only an extension of that.

Mr. Kharge said that the Nizam family contributed to the Nation from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi. The Nizam family gave tonnes of gold to the late Lal Bahadur Shastri, former Prime Minister of India, during the war with China.

Related Topics

Telangana / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.