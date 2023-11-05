Raja Singh files nomination from Goshamahal

November 05, 2023 06:32 am | Updated 06:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Raja Singh came riding a Royal Enfield Bullet to file his nomination for the Goshamahal Assembly Constituency at the Returning Officer’s office in Abids on Saturday. He was among the 14 contestants who filed their nominations on the second day of nominations for the State Legislative Assembly elections.

“A total of 20 nominations have been filed so far,” according to the Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose. Mutyala Rajesh of Dharma Samaj Party from Musheerabad constituency, Syed Bilal as independent candidate from Malakpet constituency and Algola Ramesh of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) filed nominations on Saturday.

Raja Singh, the Goshamahal MLA for two terms, was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party for a brief while went in a big rally to the RO’s office. However, only four persons were allowed into the RO’s office.