Raja Singh booked for hate speech

November 17, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
T. Raja Singh

T. Raja Singh | Photo Credit: File | Nagara Gopal

Mangalhat police registered a case against BJP’s Goshamahal candidate T. Raja Singh for allegedly delivering a hate speech during a meeting early this month.

Goshamahal ACP Kotla Venkat Reddy said that the case was booked under Section 125 (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of Peoples Act 1951, along with Sections 153 and 153 (A) of the IPC.

The suo motucase was booked after a video clip of Mr. Singh making the alleged hate speech at a party meeting at Maharajgunj targeting a particular community was widely shared on social media.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Bharatiya Janata Party

