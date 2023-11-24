No claimants for ₹699 crore cash and valuables seized, says Chief Electoral Officer

November 24, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 04:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj informed that no political party or candidate has come forward so far to claim any part of the ₹699 crore unaccounted cash and other valuables seized as part of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct in Hyderabad city.

Only police investigation will be able to zero in on the ownership, Mr. Vikas Raj said. A total of 10,106 cases have been registered with regard to the seizures. He said the Chief Election Commission is yet to respond to the State government’s request with regard to release of funds for Rythu Bandhu and farmers’ loan waiver schemes, and for the release of sanctioned Dearness Allowance to the State government employees. The CEC had asked for a few clarifications on the request, which have been sent, he said, while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

Speaking of poll preparedness, Mr. Vikas Raj said distribution of Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) and voter information slips is in the final stages. So far, 86% of the voter slips, 2.81 crore in number, have been distributed, along with voter guide book, and flyers on cVIGIL app. A total 4,70,287 ballot papers and 8,84,584 EVM ballot papers have been printed at the government press.

The home voting facility has been availed by 9,386 senior citizens over 80 years of age, 522 persons with disabilities, and 253 essential services personnel so far, the CEO said.

A total 32,730 persons from the police, Revenue and teaching staff who will be on election duty on November 29 and 30, have availed the postal ballot facility so far, through the facilitation centres established for their convenience in all constituencies.

Electronically transmitted postal ballots are being sent to the service personnel, which can be downloaded by them and sent back through Postal department. So far, 9,813 service voters have downloaded the ballots, but only 275 bookings have been made through Postal department. They will arrive directly at the counting centres.

A total 55,779 ballot units are being used in this elections, to cover 35,655 polling stations, including 299 auxiliary polling stations. In several polling stations, two to three ballot units are being used, while in one, four are deployed. Commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs will be completed by tomorrow. The vehicles transporting the EVMs will be monitored through GPS.

General, police and expenditure observers have been posted at constituency and State levels. Every counting centre will have one observer. The counting process will move further after each round, only after the observer’s approval.

Polling personnel will reach the polling stations a day before, on November 29. A total 40,000 State police, 25,000 police from the neighbouring States, and 375 companies of central police forces will be deployed for peaceful conduct of elections. Additional forces will be deployed in critical polling areas, Mr. Vikas Raj said, adding that not much violence has been recorded anywhere in the State.