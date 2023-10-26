KTR, Harish caution farmers to be wary of Congress on Rythu Bandhu issue

October 26, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

After the Telangana Congress leaders went to the Election Commission of India (ECI) urging it to stop the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu financial aid till the elections to State Assembly were over, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) described the move as a reflection of the Congress party’s anti-farmer attitude.

BRS working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said Congress once again proved itself as a villain of the farmers and mocked that the party may soon seek stopping of the supply of electricity and drinking water as well, citing the Model Code of Conduct.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Mr. Rama Rao said the farmers will give a fitting reply to the Congress party for trying to stop Rythu Bandhu scheme benefits and urged the people to stand up against the Congress party’s stance on the scheme. He reiterated his party’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and said BRS will protect their interests.

The Minister said the farmers of Karnataka are now repenting for voting the Congress as it could not fulfill the promises made before the elections. He said Congress leaders are proposing three hours of power supply for the agricultural sector and it would hit agricultural operations.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao said the anti-farmer attitude of the Congress was once again in the open and the farmers were noticing how the Congress leaders were trying to suppress the schemes meant for them. He said the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy had already announced just three hours of power supply to the agriculture services and their complaint with the ECI would deprive the farmers of financial assistance for the Yasangi season.

He said the BRS had credited ₹75,000 crore into farmers’ accounts in 11 installments. Now due to the Congress’ complaint farmers may be denied this assistance this season. He said farmers should think twice before voting and also reminded how Karnataka farmers were protesting against the poor power supply and staging demonstrations at substations.