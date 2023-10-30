Harish Rao thanks D.K. Shiva Kumar for disclosing about 5-hr supply to farming

October 30, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Senior BRS leader and Minister T. Harish Rao has thanked Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shiva Kumar for speaking facts about power supply position in Karnataka.

“When the Deputy CM of Karnataka himself stated that they are giving five-hour power supply to farmers, where’s the need for BRS leaders to visit Karnataka as Telangana is giving 24-hour power supply,” Mr. Harish Rao said at an election meeting held in Narsapur on Sunday. Against the claims of a 5-hour power supply, farmers of neighbouring villages of Karnataka were coming this side and telling people here that they were getting only a 3-hour supply and asking not to believe the Congress.

“The Congress’ complaint to the Election Commission to stop payment of Rythu Bandhu benefit for the Rabi season in Telangana on the grounds of poll time is ample proof of their ‘commitment’ to farmers. The Karnataka model of Congress guarantees is a failure,” he said.

He asked MLA Ch. Madan Reddy that it was his responsibility to ensure the victory of V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy and he (Harish Rao) takes the responsibility to get Mr. Madan Reddy elected as the Medak MP in the Lok Sabha election due in six months.