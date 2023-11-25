HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ECI serves notice to KCR for his comments on Congress

November 25, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has served a notice to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for his comments on the Congress at a public meeting in Banswada on October 30.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) was asked to hand over the notices to the Chief Minister, who is also the star campaigner of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). Sources said the CEO’s office delivered the notice to the Chief Minister on Friday night.

The notices were given on a complaint lodged by NSUI State president Venkat Balmoor on November 3, 2023, where he alleged that the Chief Minister made derogatory and provocative comments. The ECI took a factual report from the CEO Telangana and served the notices.

The notice signed by Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary, ECI, referred to the comments of Mr. KCR, where he said ‘Is it politics? Is it anarchism, useless fellows and idiots? They don’t have guts to face the public and resorting to violence stooping to the level of physical attacks. Request the Telangana society to teach a lesson. Don’t we get a knife with sharpness,’ he said in reference to a knife attack on BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy by a Youtuber for creating sensation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.