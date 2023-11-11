Congress suffers setback in Munugode, Palvai Sravanthi quits party

November 11, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress party suffered a setback in Munugode assembly constituency in Nalgonda district after senior leader Palvai Sravanthi tendered her resignation alleging that the party has not become a commercial entity because of one person.

She is the second leader from Munugode to bid goodbye to the party. Earlier, Ch Krishna Reddy, who had aspired for the ticket quit the party and joined the BJP to bag the party ticket from the same constituency. Ms. Sravanthi is expected to join the BRS in the presence of BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao later today. Similarly, another prominent leader Patel Ramesh Reddy, who failed to get the Suryapet ticket too entered the fray as an Independent candidate.

In a four-page letter to AICC President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, she rued that their silence and inaction was doing no good to the party in Telangana. Following in the footsteps of few other senior leaders, who have left the party, she said old timers and those who were selflessly dedicated to the party and its well being have no place or respect.

Targeting the TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and Munugode Congress nominee Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Ms. Sravanthi that ever since Mr. Revanth was imported into the party, he had been scripting its end in spirit, nullifying the values and principals that the party stood for. “It is highly deplorable how Rajagopala Reddy, who was responsible for Munugode by poll and who was crying foul against Mr. Revanth was overnight accepted back and was given a ticket,” she remarked.

Ms. Sravanthi said she had waited for a painfully longer period, with a hope that the leaders sitting in Delhi would act on the collateral damage the party was suffering in Telangana, thanks to one person’s attempts to turn it into a commercial entity.

In her letter Ms. Sravanthi said she had decided to resign from Congress party, from all positions and capacities, and with immediate effect.

In a strongly worded letter she said: “The party’s original persona in my state has been completely mutilated, and in its place, we see a commercial organization and a profit-making entity that ensures the party goes against the grain at every stage. This has rattled the spirit of many like me, and shattered the hope of any bright future, for individuals or the party.”

She said her father, late Palvai Goverdhan Reddy was a stalwart Congress leader and a selfless statesman whose life was submitted, in its fullest capacity and purest form, to the party. From late Sri Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Shri Rahul Gandhi, through late Ms. Gandhi and late Mr. Rajiv Gandhi, he was a staunch supporter and a loyalist to the Gandhi family.

“Today, the party stands at a serious juncture of survival and existence, where your selfless leadership, coupled with Rahul Gandhi’s inspiring Bharat Jodo Yatra, are thoroughly nullified by one person who is helming the party affairs in Telangana. Selling tickets with the counters brazenly kept open, the repulsion that the people will hit them back with, is unimaginable,” she lamented.