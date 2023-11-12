BRS leaders hit out at Congress, its examples of Karnataka model

November 12, 2023 05:35 am | Updated 05:35 am IST - hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K. Kavitha has alleged that the Congress party has “sold” the party tickets, even those meant to be given to the backward classes candidates, to the upper caste candidates for the Assembly elections.

Speaking at a meeting of Gosangi community held in Nizamabad on Saturday, she stated that the Congress party had not given even one seat to BC candidates this time out of the eight general seats in the combined Nizamabad district. Last time, in 2018, that party had given four tickets to BC candidates, she recollected.

On the Congress leaders from Karnataka making a beeline to Telangana to seek votes for the party, she sought to know what they would assure here when people in their own State were repenting on supporting the party after all the promises given there were broken either fully or partly.

Speaking separately at Hyderabad, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has faulted the Congress party for getting its guarantees and declarations announced for Telangana by leaders from different States and sought to know who would take the responsibility for their implementation.

They were not the guarantees and declarations possible for implementation as was proved in the neighbouring Karnataka, the BRS leader said addressing a press conference here on Saturday. He sought to know from the Congress leaders as to why they were resorting to using filthy language if they have weight in their argument while seeking the support of the electorate.

He observed that the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and BJP leader Eatala Rajender were assuming themselves too much and they were contesting against BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao only to tell their parties’ high commands that they had lost the election only by taking on Mr. Rao. He stated that the Chief Minister’s election rally in the city would be held on November 25.