BJP is sure to win as it has people’s support, says Eatala Rajender

November 01, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated November 02, 2023 07:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The plight of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project and the two-bedroom housing scheme would have only reinforced the Telangana people’s desire to vote out the BRS government headed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, claimed former Minister and Telangana BJP election campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender on Wednesday.

“Telangana people feel cheated and are not ready to withstand another term of dictatorial rule of KCR. They are also aware that a vote for Congress means there is a danger of KCR being back in power. BJP is the only alternative so it sure to be elected to power,” he asserted, at a press conference in New Delhi.

He was talking to the media after Congress leader from Yellareddy B. Subash Reddy was inducted into the party by Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy in the presence of other leaders like national vice-president D.K. Aruna.

“Everyone is aware of the Congress Party’s history. Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is also trying to help Congress after coming out of jail, but the party is out of reckoning because people remember how ‘en masse’ MLAs and MLCs have joined the BRS. The BJP only has the capacity and will to defeat KCR,” he maintained.

Mr. Rajender claimed that the BJP has the support of women, youth, farmers and others with a “fantastic response” in the villages. Hence, only a “double engine” government would aid in developing Telangana. Ms. Aruna said that the hopes and aspirations of the TS people can only be fulfilled by the BJP ‘double engine’ government since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sure to come to power again. Both leaders accused sections of the media of underplaying the BJP in favour of the Congress Party.

Spokesperson quits party

Meanwhile, official spokesman A. Rakesh Reddy has announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party accusing the leadership of neglecting youth and merit. In a letter addressed to Mr. Kishan Reddy, he said there was no internal democracy in the party with certain individuals ruling. Surveys done for choosing candidates in the first list was a “bogus”, he said and questioned with what face the party can continue to talk of ‘family politics’ after giving a ticket to a former MP’s son in the second list with the single name.

Mr. Reddy, who was an aspirant for the Warangal West constituency, said what pained him more than being denied the party ticket was none among the leadership bothered to explain the reasons. His work in the district for the last 11 years even during COVID and floods has been in vain and claimed that the cadre has been left in the lurch.