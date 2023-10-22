BJP Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh suspension revoked

October 22, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Telangana Assembly election 2023

The BJP’s central disciplinary committee has decided to revoke the suspension of Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, after due consideration of his explanation in response to the show cause notice served by the party. Member secretary of the committee Om Pathak, said in a communication to Mr. Singh that the panel had considered his reply before taking the decision.

This clears the path for him to be renominated once again from the Goshamahal constituency, said party sources on Sunday. The controversial leader was suspended from the party in August 2022 for making provocative statements against a particular religion when the Telangana government allowed a noted stand-up comedian to conduct his show in Hyderabad.

The comedian was accused of insulting Hindu gods in his shows by Mr. Singh. He was arrested by the police under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act but the Telangana High Court later set aside the provisions under which he was arrested.

The BJP, which was already facing criticism for the remarks made by its leader, Nupur Sharma, served a notice of suspension on Mr Singh. Since then Mr. Singh has been staying away from party activities but hoped that he would be nominated once again by the party in 2023 elections.