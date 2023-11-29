BJP, BRS trade charges accusing each other of distributing money to voters

November 29, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Allegations and counter allegations between the functionaries of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against each other over “distribution of money to voters” are flying thick and fast in Karimnagar constituency ahead of Telangana Assembly elections slated for November 30.

Mild tension prevailed in Kothapalli near Karimnagar on Tuesday night following a verbal duel between two groups belonging to the BJP and the BRS, a few hours after the election campaign drew to a close.

Commotion broke out when the BJP cadres raised slogans against the BRS leaders crying foul over alleged attempts by the ruling party functionaries to bribe the voters.

Alerted by the BJP local cadre, Karimnagar MP and the BJP candidate for Karimnagar Assembly seat Bandi Sanjay rushed to Kothapalli the same night.

He accused the ruling BRS leaders of distributing Rs 10,000 to each voter along with voter slips by involving ‘special teams’ from Hyderabad. He showed a purported voter slip marked as “paid” in support of his allegations to the local police.

He expressed his anguish alleging inaction by the local police against those distributing money with impunity. Police refuted the allegations. Police officials concerned intervened and defused the tense stand-off between the two groups.

In a strong rebuttal to Mr. Sanjay’s allegations, the BRS local leaders accused him of resorting to mudslinging against the BRS. They alleged that the BJP leaders were distributing cash for votes and resorting to false propaganda against the BRS. They released a video clip claiming that the BJP leaders were seen distributing money to voters.