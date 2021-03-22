Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | AIADMK rule a democracy, DMK’s a monarchy: Anbumani

A farmer has become the Chief Minister after 70 years and this government should continue, says Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss said on Sunday that AIADMK rule would be a democracy while the DMK’s rule would be a monarchy.

Campaigning in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni for PMK candidate A.V.A. Kassali, he said the DMK was a “company”. “In the AIADMK, a farmer can become a Chief Minister. Another farmer can become a Deputy Chief Minister. In the DMK, there is a monarchy. The father, his son and his son. This is the case not only with the leadership [at the State level] but also in every district,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani pointed to the fact that all three Members of Parliament in the city — North, Central and South Chennai — were dynasts.

‘Nobody else?’

“Is nobody else there in the party? Has nobody worked? All those who worked hard have been sidelined. DMK president M.K. Stalin doesn’t trust people, he doesn’t trust the voters, minorities, youngsters, workers or students. He only trusts Prashant Kishor [political strategist], who has come from Bihar. He decides everything in the party. In contrast, we trust in the working class people like you,” Dr. Anbumani said.

He said a farmer had become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after 70 years. “This should continue,” he said. It was up to the people to choose between family rule and democracy.

Dr. Anbumani said he envisioned a Chennai city with a modern transport system with 8,000 buses and recommended that the system be made free. “This would reduce the number of road accidents and help people save money.”

He claimed that while the AIADMK government made special concessions to women and maintained law and order, DMK rule would result in serious law and order issues.