Tamil Nadu Assembly election | AIADMK a hollow shell controlled by RSS-BJP, says Rahul

‘This is an AIADMK with a mask... If you take off the mask, you will find the RSS-BJP behind it’

The AIADMK, at present, is a hollow shell controlled by the RSS and the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday, while launching a full-fledged attack on the ruling combine.

Addressing a conference of the DMK-led front along with M.K. Stalin here, Mr. Gandhi said, “It is not the old AIADMK. This is an AIADMK with a mask. It looks like the AIADMK. If you take off the mask, you will find it is not the AIADMK, but the RSS-BJP behind the mask. That old AIADMK is dead. It is gone, it is finished. It is now a hollow shell controlled by the RSS and the BJP. The people of Tamil Nadu have to be careful and understand what is behind this mask, and why this mask.”

Mr. Gandhi said no Tamil person wanted to bow in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or touch the feet of Union Home Minister Amit Shah or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The Congress leader asked why Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had submitted to the RSS, Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah. Mr. Gandhi said the Prime Minister controlled the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Chief Minister had been corrupt.

Whenever Mr. Palaniswami bowed in front of Mr. Modi, the people of Tamil Nadu had to pay a huge price for it, he added. He said the beloved history and language of Tamil Nadu was under attack, but the Chief Minister did not say anything.

Mr. Gandhi said the biggest strength of Tamil Nadu was its small and medium businesses, and that the State was the manufacturing capital of the country. Demonetisation and GST were an attack on Tamil innovation and manufacturing, he added. Millions had lost their economic future and jobs due to this, the Congress leader said.

The three farm laws were designed to steal from India and the farmers in the State, but the Chief Minister had not uttered a word against it, Mr. Gandhi said. The National Education Policy (NEP) was designed to harm Tamil Nadu, but the Chief Minister had not said anything. He had not even advanced a firm resistance against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Mr. Gandhi said.

‘Will not tolerate’

Mr. Gandhi said the Chief Minister had given permission to Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah to do whatever they wanted. The Tamil people would not tolerate such an attack on their history and culture, he said, adding that he could guarantee that Mr. Stalin would become the Chief Minister of the State. He said the Tamil people had made a decision and the election would be the process that would formalise it.

Mr. Gandhi said the RSS-BJP had unlimited resources and money. They should be first stopped in Tamil Nadu and then removed from Delhi, he said.

The Congress leader said his experience with the Tamil people was simple and the only relationship that he wanted with them was one of love, respect and affection. But the RSS-BJP were not able to understand it because they were arrogant.

Today, there was a full-scale attack on the Tamil language, culture and history, he said, adding that no idea, language or tradition was superior and all were equally important.

An India which disrespected the people of Tamil Nadu or Bengal was not India, the Congress leader said.

‘Protector of Indian democracy’

Speaking at the event, Mr. Stalin called Mr. Gandhi the “protector of Indian democracy”. He said Tamil Nadu had gone back by 50 years under the AIADMK regime and the Palaniswami government was submissive to Mr. Modi.

He added that the rights of State government had been snatched away and the upcoming election was not just for a change of government but also to regain Tamil Nadu’s self-respect.

Mr. Stalin said both Mr. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam were not bothered about the people. They were only concerned about “commission, collection and corruption”.

He said the BJP was not able to find roots in Tamil Nadu and was trying to find space by threatening the AIADMK.

The DMK leaders said everything that happened following the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and the frequent visits by BJP leaders proved that it was a conspiracy by the BJP.

The Chief Minister had claimed that the State had been provided with the funds they had asked for from the Centre due to their close relationship, Mr. Stalin said. But during Cyclone Vardah in 2016, Tamil Nadu had asked for ₹22,573 crore, but was only given ₹266 crore, he said.

Highlighting the funds asked during various other natural calamities, Mr. Stalin said the Centre had not provided the GST compensation due to the State nor funds for COVID-19.

Mr. Stalin asked Mr. Gandhi to take charge and form an alliance of Opposition parties at the national level.

Mr. Stalin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Central Ministers had called him following the death of Karunanidhi and the only request he had was for 6 feet of land next to former Chief Minister Annadurai. He asked people whether those who refused that land for the Kalaignar should be given space in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, one of the functionaries of the Congress party who had tested positive for COVID-19 was rushed out from the stage before the event began. Thereafter, the premises was sanitised.