South Chennai voters dash to booths early

First-time voters voted with enthusiasm

Be it the first-time voters or senior citizens, residents of the constituencies in south Chennai who came out to vote on Tuesday were united in their enthusiasm.

Model booths at T.T.K Road and CIT Nagar welcomed voters with balloon arches and a red carpet. The booths were decorated with bright pink and yellow fabric. Election officials said the aim was to encourage more voters to turn up.

U. Karthiyayini, a first-time voter, said she was thrilled to exercise her franchise. “I had enrolled myself in the voters’ list. Though I did not receive my elector’s photo identity card in time, I checked my name on the list and came to vote. It feels good to make my voice heard,” she said.

D. Koindammal, a septuagenarian who voted at Velachery, said the recent concerns over COVID-19 had not dampened her spirit. “I wore a mask and gloves and came to vote.”

At several booths, voters were held up as they had not received their booth slips and had to check their names on the rolls with polling officials. The booth agents of political parties helped many identify their names on the list.

Voting began at 7 a.m. at a majority of the booths at Virugambakkam, Mylapore, Velachery, T. Nagar and Saidapet.

Before the sun came out, residents started queuing up as early as 6.45 a.m. Several members of the film industry, too, stepped out early to vote.

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and actor Kamal Haasan, who is contesting in Coimbatore South, voted at Eldams Road with daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan.

Actors Ajith Kumar and wife Shalini voted at 7 a.m. at Thiruvanmiyur. Among the early voters at Hindi Prachar Sabha at T. Nagar were actors Suriya and Karthi. Actor Rajinikanth cast his vote early at Stella Maris College.

Volunteers, including college students, had been roped in to help in the distribution of disposable gloves and masks at booths and carrying out temperature checks.

At Guru Nanak College at Velachery, nearly 30 students were seen distributing masks and making temperature checks.