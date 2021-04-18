Tamil Nadu

Repoll in booth sees only 186 votes polled

Polling booth no. 92 of the Velachery Assembly constituency recorded a lower turnout in the repoll held on Saturday.

The Election Commission had ordered a repoll in the booth after three polling personnel were found carrying an EVM on motorcycles from the DAV School to the strong room in Thiruvanmiyur on April 6.

According to a release from the Greater Chennai Corporation, 186 people voted on Saturday. A total of 220 of the 548 electors had voted on April 6.

All voters in the booth exclusively for men, are residents of apartments in the neighbourhood.

Three-tier security arrangements were made at the booth.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2021 12:59:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/repoll-sees-only-186-votes-being-polled/article34347385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY