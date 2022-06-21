Preliminary round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest to be hosted at Chidambaram

Preliminary rounds being held in 20 locations across the State and the grand finale will be held in Chennai

The preliminary round of the third edition of The Hindu's 'Our State Our Taste', the culinary talent hunt, will be hosted at Chidambaram on June 25.

Home cooks and cuisine connoisseurs who want to showcase their culinary skills may participate in the eighteenth round set to take place in Chidambaram at Hotel Saradham, 19, V.G.P.Street on June 25 from 10 a.m.

The preliminary rounds are being held in 20 locations across Tamil Nadu and the grand finale will be held in Chennai. Participants may cook any dish, be it vegetarian, non-vegetarian, breakfast, snacks or desserts. However, a minimum of two dishes must be prepared and one among them must represent the flavour of Tamil Nadu with ‘Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta’. Participants must bring them to the venue for the preliminary round.

The top three winners would be presented with a total cash prize of ₹2 lakh. While the first prize is ₹1 lakh, the second and third winners would receive cash prizes of ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively.

Additional points would be given to those who prepare the dish with RKG Ghee, Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil, Savorit, Madhuram Rice, LG Asafoetida, Naga Food Products and Everest Masala. The participants must bring the used product wrappers to the venue.

A panel of judges headed by celebrity chef K. Damodharan (Chef Damu) would select the three best cooks from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale to be held in Chennai on July 23.

Children aged between 10 and 18 years and young adults (19 – 25 years ) may also showcase their unique pasta recipes using Savorit pasta. They may bring cooked dishes and recipes to the venue. Chef Damu would choose the winner from each category.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2022. Participants may also send a text message or a WhatsApp message with the format “Name<space>City<space>Dish name” to 9941255695 or contact the number.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor of the cooking contest hosted by The Hindu. The contest is powered by Savorit and Madhuram Rice in association with RKG Ghee and Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil.

LG Asafoetida is the asafoetida partner and Naga Food is the associate partner. Divinity Partner is ITC Mangaldeep and Spices partner is Everest Masala. The banking partner is Karur Vysya Bank, the magazine partner is Aval Vikatan , media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai. GEC Partner is Kalaignar TV and News Channel Partner is Kalaignar Seidhigal. Venue partner is Hotel Saradham, Chidambaram.