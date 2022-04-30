Kalimedu incident: One-member panel begins inquiry

Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant visits the accident spot and talks to people

The temple chariot that came into contact with a high voltage electric cable at Kalimedu in Thanjavur district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The one-member committee appointed by the State government to look into the reasons for the high-voltage electrocution that took place at Kalimedu near here on April 27, began its inquiry on Saturday.

Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, who has been entrusted with the task, visited Kalimedu and inquired with the local people about the incident. He had also inspected the accident site and the ‘Appar madam’.

Mr. Jayant also spoke to the revenue, highways and electricity board officials and collected details with regard to the relaying of the Thanjavur-Budalur Road and the high-voltage over head traction passing through Kalimedu.

Talking to the media, Mr. Jayant said he would be available at the District Collectorate on Sunday (May 1) by 9 a.m. to receive information about the incident from public. The committee would be preparing a report on how the accident took taken place at Kalimedu and another report on how to avoid such incidents in future and submit them to the government, he added.

Two injured in fire walk

Meanwhile, two persons who were witnessing a “pookuzhi” festival (fire walk event) at Nallamangudi village in Nannilam taluk sustained burns on Friday night after they slipped into the fire bed prepared for the event.

The event was organised as part of the ongoing festival at Sri Mariamman temple at Nallamangudi. The duo were immediately rescued and rushed to the Government Hospital at Nannilam where first aid was provided and later referred to the Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

The Collector, P.Gayathri Krishnan called on the injured persons – Ramesh and Sakthi Vinayagam – at the TGMC hospital on Saturday, according to an official release.