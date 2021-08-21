Government Railway Police launches major awareness campaign on COVID-19

The Government Railway Police(GRP) has launched COVID-19 awareness campaigns throughout the State. This campaign has been conducted as the number of passengers using trains and railway stations has been steadily increasing and continuous sensitising the passengers to the need to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, said the railway police officers.

Passengers will be sensitised to need for continuing vigil against spread of SARS CoV-2. Masks, juice packets, sanitisers and awareness pamphlets were distributed to the passengers and station users. The passengers were advised on aspects of proper conduct during rail travel, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, practice of frequent hand sanitization and taking vaccination on schedule, to combat spread of COVID-19.

Sandeep Rai Rathore, Additional Director-General of Police, in charge of Railways, said that this awareness campaign was conducted in all 47 government railway police stations in Tamil Nadu for five days. “Our aim is to spread the message of COVID-19 pandemic safety norms and there should not be any slackness in the fight against COVID-19,” said Mr. Rathore.

Women personnel of GRP and RPF performed dance programmes to the songs on COVID-19 awareness at the Central Railway station. IG, Railways Kalpana Nayak and RPF officials were present on the occasion.

During this campaign, Aranya Foundation and its managing trustee Shiplam Kapur Rathore distributed 25,000 face masks, sanitisers and soft drinks at free of cost to the rail passengers.