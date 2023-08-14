Father ends life a day after son dies in Chennai over failure in NEET

August 14, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

A day after his 19-year-old son ended life over failure in National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), a 48-year-old man from Chennai was found dead in the early hours of Monday, August 14, 2023. Unable to cope with the loss, the father died of dejection, police said.

According to police sources, P. Selvasekar, 48, was a resident at Kurinji Nagar in Chromepet and was running a photo studio. Selvasekar and his son Jegadeshwaran, 19 lived in the house as he was estranged from his wife.

Teen son ends life over NEET result

His son Jegadeshwaran had completed class XII from a CBSE school in Pallavaram last year. He appeared twice for the NEET exam but could not clear it. Due to dejection, Jegadeshwaran took the extreme step when he was alone in the house, said police.

When Selvasekar attempted to reach him on his mobile but could not, he called the domestic help to check on Jegadeshwaran. She found Jegadeshwaran laying dead at the house.

Following the cremation of his son, Selvasekar ended his life just after returning home, police said. His body was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for a postmortem.

Chitlapakkam police registered both as cases for unnatural deaths and are conducting further investigation.

CM Stalin’s appeal

Condoling the deaths of the father-son duo, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took to social media to appeal to the students to give up suicidal thoughts.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)