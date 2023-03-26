HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers in Kallakurichi cautioned against putting up electric fences

The act of farmers putting up electrical fencing is a punishable offence as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Electricity Act, 2003.

March 26, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has warned farmers in the district against erecting electric fences as part of their efforts to protect their standing crops from wild animals.

In a press release, Mr. Jatavath said illegal electrification of fences had claimed the lives of wild animals particularly elephants in several areas. The act of farmers putting up electrical fencing is a punishable offence as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Electricity Act, 2003.

Hence, farmers in the district are warned against putting up electrical fencing to protect their crops. Field staff will conduct intensive patrolling and combing and look for electrical fences near reserve forests. If the authorities come across any electric fence, stringent criminal action would be initiated against farmers, he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / nature and wildlife / wildlife

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.