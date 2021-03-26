Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | ECI transfers Tiruchi SP, Collector

Move comes in wake of seizure of ₹1 crore in cash

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday ordered the transfer of Tiruchi Collector and District Election Officer S. Sivarasu and Superintendent of Police P. Rajan to non-election posts. Nishant Krishna, Srirangam Sub-Collector and Returning Officer of Srirangam constituency, has also been transferred to a non-election post.

The transfers come in the wake of the seizure of about ₹1 crore near the Pettavaithalai checkpost on Tuesday. A car with an AIADMK flag on it was reportedly found at the site. The transfer was “based on the reports of special observers”, a communication from the ECI to the Chief Electoral Officer said.

S. Divyadharshini has been posted as the new Collector of Tiruchi and A. Myilvaganan, who had previously served here as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, has been posted as the Superintendent of Police.