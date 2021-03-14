Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | DMK promises resolution in Assembly against CAA

Party has collected one crore signatures in support of CAA withdrawal, says supremo M.K. Stalin.

The DMK manifesto announced that it would urge the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

Party president Mr. Stalin, who released the manifesto, said he had been fighting against the CAA and collected one crore signature in support of its withdrawal.“The signatures have been sent to the President of the country. Once we form the government, the DMK would adopt a resolution in the Assembly demanding its withdrawal. DMK will vehemently express its voice,” he said.

The manifesto promised to get citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils who have been living in camps in the country.

It also made it clear that it would grant permission to start a port at Kattupallai.