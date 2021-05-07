Tamil Nadu government swearing-in ceremony live | DMK president M.K. Stalin sworn in as Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday appointed DMK president M.K. Stalin as the Chief Minister and invited him to form the government in the State on May 7. The swearing-in ceremony of the Cabinet of Ministers is underway.

Here are the live updates:

Ceremony concludes

The swearing-in ceremony concludes. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his Ministers take a photograph with Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Kamal Hasan, Vaiko in attendance

Former Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Makkal Neethi Mayam founder Kamal Haasan and MDMK general secretary Vaiko attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Stalin sworn-in as Chief Minister

M.K. Stalin being sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

'Watch ceremony on television channels'

DMK president called upon partymen to watch the ceremony on television channels from their homes, as the pandemic caused by COVID-19 has prevented his organising a public event.

In a statement in Chennai on Thursday, Mr. Stalin said he had planned a public event in the presence of party cadres, whose relentless work had ensured victory for the party. “But the pandemic has emerged as a second wave and a public function is not possible. Your health is my priority. Watch it from your home. You will be with me in Chennai mentally,” he added.

Mr. Stalin said May 7 was a golden letter day in the political history of Tamil Nadu as the DMK would assume power for the sixth time. “I take pride in the fact that I am going to occupy the seat once occupied by Anna [C N Annadurai] and Kalaignar [M Karunanidhi] through sheer hard work,” he said.