Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | DMK allots seats to Congress, Left parties

Congress and BJP will face off in five Assembly constituencies

After multiple rounds of talks, the DMK completed identification of constituencies for the CPI, the Congress and the CPI(M) on Thursday, a day before the filing of nominations begins for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

While the alliance leader concluded the agreement with the CPI in the morning and with the Congress in the evening, talks with the CPI(M) dragged on and an agreement was reached by around 11 p.m.

No DMK list yet

The DMK was unable to release its list of candidates owing to the stalemate over the identification of constituencies with these allies.

Under the agreement signed between DMK president M.K. Stalin and CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, the Left party will field candidates in Tirupparankundram, Dindigul and Kovilpatti, and in the reserved constituencies of Gandarvakottai, Harur and Kilvelur.

The Congress and the BJP will face off in the Assembly constituencies of Colachel, Vilavangode, Udhagamandalam, Karaikudi and Coimbatore South, besides the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency where a byelection will be held.

The Congress has also been allotted Velachery in Chennai, which is held by actor Vagai Chandrasekar of the DMK, Ponneri (reserved), Sriperumbudur (reserved), Sholingar, Uthangarai (reserved), Omalur, Melur, Sivakasi, Srivaikundam, Killiyur, Erode East, Tenkasi, Aranthangi, Virudhachalam, Nanguneri, Kallakurichi (reserved), Srivilliputtur (reserved), Thiruvadanai, Udumalaipettai and Mayiladuthurai.

Mr. Balakrishnan told journalists that it was true that his party could not get a few seats that it was keen on. “But it is inevitable when a constituency is demanded by more than one party.” He said the weakness in the AIADMK-BJP front was highlighted by the “revolt” by those who could not get seats. “The alliance will be defeated in all the constituencies,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said the talks had proceeded well. “This alliance will bring about a change in the government and will be an example for the rest of India. Our aim is not just to change the government [in Tamil Nadu] but also to ensure that people live with hope, growth and security,” he said.

He said the Secular Progressive Alliance was created for social justice and communal harmony. “This electoral victory will not only be Tamil Nadu’s victory but India’s. We will win 100% and put an end to the efforts of the RSS and the Narendra Modi government to split India, and will remove the corrupt AIADMK government.”

The seat-sharing talks between the DMK and the Congress were locked in a stalemate for more than a week. A phone call between Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Stalin sealed the deal a few days ago. The identification of constituencies took nearly three days.