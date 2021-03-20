Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Chennai airport sees increase in helicopter and special flight movements as poll heat rises

A view of the Chennai airport   | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

As the TN Assembly elections approach, the Chennai airport has been buzzing with helicopters and special flights flying in and out, carrying politicians who travel to campaigns in various districts.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said there were 161 movements of helicopters and special flights with 77 arrival flights and 84 departure flights at Chennai airport in the last 15 days. Totally, in the past two weeks, 228 passengers have travelled through special flights, officials said.

A few politicians took helicopters or special flights to districts like Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai for election campaigns. “While a few still continue to travel by regular flights, some of them prefer special flights because it saves time. They can arrive or depart according to their convenience, depending on the timing of their campaigns. This is definitely more expensive than travelling by regular flights. It could cost anywhere between a minimum of ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh, depending on what aircraft is chosen and the facilities,” an official said.

Officials said that after COVID-19 and the lockdown, the number of chartered flights arriving in the city had gone up with many passengers coming in from the Middle East through such flights. “Usually, whenever elections are approaching, we see a significant increase in the number of helicopter or special flight movements in the airport. This is what has happened this time too. In the coming two weeks also, we may see more movements,” another official said.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | A flavourless election for Tamil Nadu’s biriyani makers

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Did you award contracts to relatives, Stalin asks Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | More than 6,660 nominations received

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | A step towards voter awareness

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | When the vehicle is the message

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Minister’s gaffe at campaign

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | CM mortgaged T.N.’s rights over Cauvery, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | An armed candidate at R.O.’s office

T.N. polls, Constituency Watch: Viralimalai | Familiar rivals clash for the third time

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Loyalties of Devendrakula Velalars spread out

T.N. polls, Constituency Watch: Kancheepuram | Seeking impetus for tourism and the silk weaving industry

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Vanniyars, Thevars, Gounders take the lion’s share in ticket

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | MNM will bring Tamil Nadu out of debt: Kamal Haasan

T.N. Assembly polls | TMC promises to remove middlemen from agriculture

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | MSME sector flags infra issues

TMC manifesto promises total prohibition, make adoptions easier

Case against letting alliance party candidates contest in reserved symbols

S.K. Ponnuthayi of CPI(M) is pitted against seasoned politician V.V. Rajan Chellappa

Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery had been mortgaged to the Ministry of Jal Shakti: Stalin
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 12:45:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/chennai-airport-sees-increase-in-helicopter-and-special-flight-movements-as-poll-heat-rises/article34117236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY