Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Cash seizures stand at ₹428.46 crore

Crucial hours: Election officials, the police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel carrying out vehicle checks in Kodungaiyur, Chennai, on Sunday  

Election officials and surveillance teams have so far seized cash and valuables worth ₹428.46 crore, following violations of the model code of conduct, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The total cash seizure so far stands at ₹225.5 crore, and that of precious metals (gold, silver, diamond and other ornaments) at ₹176.11 crore. Liquor (2,75,293.31 l) to the tune of ₹4.61 crore and other items valued at ₹20.01 crore have been seized, it said.

“The last 72 hours are extremely sensitive from the expenditure standpoint. Round-the-clock surveillance, along with CAPF teams, has been taken up. Patrolling has been strengthened during the night and early morning along with expenditure teams,” it said.

During the last 24 hours until Sunday evening, about ₹91.56 lakh in cash was seized in Ranipet district; ₹1.23 crore in Thousand Lights constituency, Chennai; ₹1.15 crore in Veerapandi, Salem; ₹1.06 crore in Vellore district; ₹98 lakh in Coimbatore; ₹1.13 crore in Saidapet, Chennai; and ₹65 lakh in Virudhunagar Assembly constituency.

During that 24-hour period, the cash seizure stood at ₹8.42 crore. Further, 4,190 liquor bottles and 7,600 l of fermented wash was seized from different places.

It said that one of the objectives of the ECI was to conduct elections free of inducement. “An all-out effort to curb inducements has been made towards election expenditure monitoring,” it said.

Flying surveillance teams, static surveillance teams, video surveillance teams and nodal officers have been set up at the Assembly constitution levels. District-level control rooms to co-ordinate the efforts too have been established.

A total of 105 expenditure-sensitive constituencies have been identified in Tamil Nadu, and extra efforts, as mandated by the ECI, have been made. Expenditure-sensitive pockets have been identified and teams directed to be extra vigilant during the last 72 hours. Four State nodal officers — two for expenditure, one police and one general observer — have been appointed by the ECI to oversee all aspects of election expenditure monitoring. “A total of 118 expenditure observers have been drafted to monitor expenditure by candidates and parties,” it said.

For complaints, people can call 1950, and contact district election officers, and the State toll-free number (1800 4252 1950) to call the CEO’s office. Further, the cVIGIL app can be used to report any wrongdoing. Complete confidentiality of complainants will be maintained, it said.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | A higher digital presence this poll season

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | BEL engineers to ensure smooth functioning of EVMs, VVPAT units

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Campaigning in the shadow of the virus

In Tamil Nadu, environment is good politics

Going beyond Tamil Nadu’s ‘freebies’ narrative

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Discounted ride to polling booths for voters above 80 years

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Vanniyar quota keeps the pot boiling in northern Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly polls | Back AMMK to revive Jayalalithaa’s rule, says Dhinakaran

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Even on last day of campaigning, Kamal Haasan battles outsider tag

TN Assembly polls | AIIMS in Madurai was delayed due to land and other issues, says Nadda

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Complaint against Minister for tweet featuring late Anitha

T.N. Assembly polls | I will stop acting if it impedes my politics, Kamal Haasan says

TN Assembly polls | BJP candidate writes to CEO alleging unfair conduct by flying squad

T.N. Assembly polls | AIADMK involved in Goebbels propaganda, says K.S. Alagiri

Stalin challenges AIADMK to release advertisement denying involvement in Pollachi sexual assault case

T.N. Assembly polls | Three postal ballot papers, pamphlets of PMK seized near Kallakurichi

Ensure 180 plus seats for DMK-led front, says P. Chidambaram

BJP, AIADMK are not on same page on Enayam Port project, says DMK chief

Case booked against three DMK leaders for making derogatory remarks against women while campaigning

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Dravidian parties justifying corruption, says Karuppiah
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2021 1:27:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/cash-seizures-stand-at-42846-crore/article34240391.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY