Bharatanatyam exponent Srinidhi Chidambaram, who is also Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s wife, found herself in the BJP’s campaign video for the Tamil Nadu poll. The 5-minute video features Dr. Srinidhi’s Bharatanatyam performance, which originally appeared in Semmozhi, a Tamil anthem penned a decade ago by M. Karunanidhi, the then DMK patriarch. When a journalist pointed this out on Twitter, she replied: “Ridiculous that the BJP has used my image for propaganda”, adding that the “lotus” would never bloom in Tamil Nadu.
Missing a sense of history
T.K. Rohit
CHENNAI,
March 31, 2021 02:18 IST
