Annamalai’s yatra will not affect DMK: T.N. Law Minister

Minister S. Regupathy said the BJP’s State-wide yatra, to be flagged off on Friday, July 28, 2023, would only be painful to BJP president’s K. Annamalai’s feet; it was being done for political reasons, he claimed

July 28, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. Law Minister S. Regupathy

T.N. Law Minister S. Regupathy | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy on Friday said that the State-wide yatra by the BJP State president K. Annamalai from Rameswaram, would not affect the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu. 

Asked whether the yatra would usher in any change, Mr. Regupathy replied in the negative. The yatra would only cause pain to Mr. Annamalai’s feet, he quipped, in a brief interaction with journalists in Pudukottai.

Replying to a question, Mr. Regupathy said the Bharat Jodo yatra by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier had created an awakening; the BJP would not be able to display the same awakening during its yatra in Tamil Nadu, he said. Mr. Annamalai was taking out the yatra only for political reasons, the Minister alleged. 

Answering another question, Mr. Regupathy said libraries in the Central Prisons in the State were being expanded, and about one lakh books have been kept in them. These books were to enable the inmates read during their free time and lead a reformed life eventually, he added. 

