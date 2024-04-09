GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sikkim CM criticises opposition SDF for not fielding any female candidate

Addressing an election rally here, he claimed the SDF did not consider the "mothers and daughters of the state" worthy of representation in the assembly.

April 09, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - Gangtok

PTI
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on April 6, 2025, criticised the opposition SDF for not fielding even one female candidate in the State's 32 Assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha constituency in which elections will take place together.

Addressing an election rally here, Mr. Tamang claimed the SDF did not consider the "mothers and daughters of the state" worthy of representation in the assembly.

"What kind of message is the SDF sending out to the women by not nominating even one of them for the assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections?" he asked.

Mr. Tamang said his party, SKM, has nominated four women for the state assembly polls and also accommodated other sections of society in the candidates' list.

"We have given fair representation to all communities," he said.

The SDF had nominated Sangita Tiwari in the Rhenock assembly constituency but replaced her with ex-minister Somnath Poudyal after Tamang filed nomination from the seat.

A few days later, Mr. Tiwari switched from the SDF to the SKM.

In the 2019 elections, two female candidates -- Farwanti Tamang and Rajkumari Thapa -- won on SDF tickets, but both of them later joined the BJP.

Only 12 women candidates out of a total of 146 nominees are in the fray for the assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Polling will be held for the 32-member assembly and the lone Lok Sabha seat on April 19.

Related Topics

Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 / Sikkim Democratic Front

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.