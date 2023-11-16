HamberMenu
TMC, AAP seek sacking of Assam Governor for campaigning in Rajasthan polls

Issuing separate statements, the two parties have sought the intervention of the President and the Election Commission of India for taking action against the Governor

November 16, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Assam units of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have demanded that state Governor Gulab Chand Kataria be sacked for allegedly campaigning for a BJP candidate contesting in the Rajasthan assembly elections.

No immediate comments could be obtained from either Mr. Kataria or Assam Governor's Office on the issue.

Issuing separate statements, the two parties have sought the intervention of the President and the Election Commission of India for taking action against the Governor, who relinquished all political posts before joining the constitutional post.

"Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria is busy campaigning for the BJP in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This is a challenge to democracy, the Election Commission of India should take action against him," Assam TMC President Ripun Bora said in a post on X.

He also said it is "extremely shameful" that despite being the custodian of the Constitution, Mr. Kataria is campaigning for the BJP.

"He should be immediately sacked from his post," Mr. Bora said.

Sharing a statement of Assam TMC, he further alleged that Mr. Kataria campaigned for BJP candidate Tarachan Jain in Udaipur and it is a violation of the election norms as he holds a constitutional post.

"A few days ago, Assam Assembly's Deputy Speaker Numal Momin campaigned in Mizoram for the BJP and now it's Mr. Kataria. This is a serious violation of constitutional norms. As head of the state, the Governor should not support any political party," the Assam TMC said in the statement.

These two examples show that the BJP is misusing its power to run an autocratic and undemocratic government, it added.

"We demand immediate intervention of the President and the Election Commission of India for sacking Governor Gulab Chand Kataria," the statement added.

AAP Assam coordinator Bhaben Choudhury said a governor should uphold the Constitution irrespective of caste, creed and religion by keeping himself above politics.

"However, Mr. Kataria has indulged in anti-constitutional activities by campaigning for a political party in an election. It has demeaned the post of a governor. It has blackened Indian politics," he added.

Demanding his immediate resignation, Mr. Choudhury said the party will write to the ECI for taking action against Mr. Kataria.

