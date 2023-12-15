GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special team to probe paper leak cases, says Rajasthan CM

Bhajanlal Sharma says the paper leak incidents have broken the morale of youths and weakened their faith in the institutions conducting exams

December 15, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - JAIPUR:

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma during his swearing-in ceremony, as State Governor Kalraj Mishra and State Deputy CM-designate Diya Kumari look on, in Jaipur on December 15, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma during his swearing-in ceremony, as State Governor Kalraj Mishra and State Deputy CM-designate Diya Kumari look on, in Jaipur on December 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

In his first major decision after assuming office, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on December 15 announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent cases of paper leaks in the government recruitment examinations. The process for the SIT’s appointment started shortly after Mr. Sharma took over the office.

Addressing his maiden press conference at the Chief Minister’s Office here, Mr. Sharma said the paper leak incidents had broken the morale of youths and weakened their faith in the institutions conducting the exams. “The SIT will investigate all such cases of the last five years and ensure strict punishment to the criminals. We will also ensure that no paper leak takes place in future,” he said.

Mr. Sharma said the new BJP government had also decided to appoint an Anti-Gangster Task Force to eradicate the organised crimes, as a large number of gangs and gangsters had flourished during the Congress rule. The task force would take effective action against gangsters to bring back law and order and restore good governance in the State.

Women’s safety

The new Chief Minister affirmed that the “double engine government” would accord the highest priority to women’s safety and eradication of corruption in accordance with the BJP’s election manifesto, and take decisions in the interest of farmers, women, youths and destitute people. He said the State government would take Rajasthan forward on the path of progress.

Mr. Sharma, who did not entertain questions from journalists, said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, being launched in the State on Saturday, would ensure the reach of public welfare schemes to all the eligible beneficiaries. A monitoring committee would identify those deprived of the benefits of the schemes and connect them mainly with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Livelihoods Mission, he said.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Rajasthan / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.