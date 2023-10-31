HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sachin Pilot files nomination from Rajasthan’s Tonk constituency

Before filing his nomination papers, Sachin Pilot offered prayers at the Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple. Later, he took out a procession with his supporters from Bada Kuan to Patel Chowk in Tonk city.

October 31, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Sachin Pilot. File

Sachin Pilot. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on October 31 filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections polls from Tonk constituency.

Before filing his nomination papers, Mr. Pilot offered prayers at the Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple. Later, he took out a procession with his supporters from Bada Kuan to Patel Chowk in Tonk city.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. The BJP is yet to announce a candidate against Mr. Pilot. The last date for filing nominations is November 6.

Mr. Pilot had contested from Tonk in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections and won by a margin of more than 54,000 votes against the BJP's Yoonus Khan.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Rajasthan / Assembly Elections / state politics / politics / politics (general) / Jaipur / election

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.